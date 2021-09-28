Kronenwetter Police Department is Putting Community First

Kronenwetter, WI (WAOW) -- The Kronenwetter Police Department gifted basketballs to the Boys and Girls club today after they got the donation from Jonathan Van Oosten, owner of Van Oosten Lawn Service.

Police say this kind of opportunity allows them to connect with the community beyond just being law enforcement.

"We want people to understand, we want people to be able to come to us when they're in times of need, and this is a great way to show people that, hey you know we're here to have fun just like you by playing basketball," said Brad Wolff, Police Officer at Kronenwetter PD.

Wolff wants to encourage kids to have fun and enjoy the weather before the cold starts to creep in. He says that the police department's slogan is the message he wants to send: Community first.