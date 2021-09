Wausau (WAOW) -- A Wausau murder suspect has been ruled competent to stand trial.

25-year-old Umberto Lo is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Mai Rue Vang inside a Wausau apartment.

It happened back in March 2021. Authorities say Lo admitted to killing the woman.

He is being held in jail on $1 million cash bond.

A judge ruled Lo is competent to stand trial. He will be in court next on Dec. 21.