Hoffman’s Hobbies to auction remaining inventory

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hoffman's Hobbies closed its doors for good just a few weeks ago, but you have one last chance to get your hands on your favorite team gear.

The store's remaining inventory will be auctioned starting October 11, and running through November 16.

Items will include apparel, key chains, coffee mugs, sports cards and much more.

Robert Petts, owner of Wisconsin Estate Solutions, said it will be a great way to say farewell to a local staple.

"Whatever your favorite team was, you can bid on it at the auction and win those items, and wear them with pride knowing that they came from Hoffman's Hobbies," Petts said.

The auction will take place online, but there will be a walkthrough preview October 15.

You can find more information on the auction here.