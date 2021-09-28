Herrschners Crafts celebrates 50 years in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Central Wisconsin craft company is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Stevens Point.

Herrschners Inc. was started back in 1899, moving to Stevens Point from Chicago 50 years ago. Since then, it has expanded with both a retail area and factory for serving clients both in Wisconsin and throughout the country. The current CEO said the internet has played a large role in the company's success.

"One of the hurdles that most companies face when they decided they want to sell product on the internet is how to warehouse and ship the product and that's what we've been doing at this point for 122 years," CEO Ted Hesemann said.

Hesemann added much of the company's success is also from faithful company employees, some whom have been with the business for decades.