Far-right cryptocurrency follows ideology across borders

BRUSSELS (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found that far-right provocateurs are raising millions in cryptocurrency from around the world. Among the most active is the founder of the Daily Stormer website, Andrew Anglin, who has tapped a global network of supporters to take in at least 112 Bitcoin since January 2017, worth about $4.8 million today. That’s according to data shared with AP by the cryptocurrency analytics firm Chainalysis. The AP investigation found that Anglin and others banished from mainstream financial institutions are using cryptocurrency in increasingly sophisticated ways to evade detection.