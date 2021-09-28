Detroit council member pleads guilty to taking towing bribes

DETROIT (AP) — A member of the Detroit City Council has pleaded guilty to conspiracy. Andre Spivey admits that he and an aide accepted nearly $36,000 in bribes related to oversight of city towing work. Spivey took the money from an undercover agent or an informant. He’s expected to resign from office. Saima Mohsin, the acting U.S. attorney, says Detroit residents deserve a government that’s free of “pay-to-play politics.” Agents recently searched homes and offices connected to two other council members, Scott Benson and Janeé Ayers, and aides. They have not been charged. Mayor Mike Duggan says it’s a “hard day” for Detroit and Spivey’s family.