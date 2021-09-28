COVID-related shortages hit Wisconsin Rapids school renovations

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Work on renovations at an area high school, approved as part of a $44 million referendum by voters last spring and set to begin in October, are being postponed until March.

Officials at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids say they have been eager for the upcoming expansion since voters approved it. However, because of shortages related to COVID-19, those plans are now on hold.

The main reason: a shortage of steel. Where Miron Construction said it usually can get what it needs in 12 to 14 weeks, it is now taking about 30.

But school officials say, they're not worried.

"We're not in a circumstance where there is a crisis or emergency," said Craig Broeren, Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools superintendent. "We've got to do it now, so having it be put off is not really an inconvenience."

The Lincoln High School principal said, while they wait, they are nailing down some details ahead of time.

"It's allowed us to really speed up a little bit of the design of the science classrooms, so we're moving forward with that," Principal Ronald Rasmussen said. "It's allowed us to work with our staff a little more on some of the more curricular needs to make sure they are designed just perfectly as we want them."

He also said the building was built in the 1970s, so it's time for an upgrade.

"Our rooms date back to when Lincoln was built in 1979, so 43 years later we're moving forward into the new age of science classrooms," Rasmussen said.

The expansion includes improved science rooms, moving the library to a more central location and added security measures. Rasmussen said students are looking forward to the changes.

"They're excited. I think some of it is they know something is happening, but until they actually see the bulldozers or the concrete trucks on site, it's like, how is this actually going to look?" Rasmussen said.

Miron Construction told News 9 despite the steel shortage, the expansion should be finished on time, by the end of 2022, barring any more delays.