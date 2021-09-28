Balmy Next Few Days, then Damp by Friday

The clear and fine early fall weather continues across our region with high pressure still in control. Temperatures will cool back to the 40s Tuesday night with southeast winds of 2 to 5 mph. Be sure to grab the coat again as you head out.

Wednesday will be unseasonably warm with highs from the upper 70s to low 80s in the area. We should have sunny skies as well. I hope you can spend as much time outdoors as possible enjoying the fine weather. It will be great for doing some late season harvesting in the gardens and fields, doing some golfing, biking, hiking, and boating. Maybe you just want to grill out or a have a picnic at the park! It should all be good.

It will remain mild Thursday but there probably will be a general increase in the cloud cover as a low pressure system in the Plains draws closer. Highs should still reach the upper 70s. There is a slight chance of some light showers late Thursday night, especially in the western part of the region.

There is a good chance of scattered showers in the region throughout Friday and possibly a light thunderstorm. Rainfall up to .20” will be possible in spots. Otherwise, temperatures won’t be as warm, climbing to the upper 60s to low 70s.

The weekend could turn out fairly cloudy as additional weather systems spiral across the Midwest. We have a chance of scattered light rain at times. Highs will hover in the upper to mid 60s.

The good news is that we don’t expect all day washouts. However, it will certainly feel more like early October with sweatshirts or light coats coming in handy.

We could catch some patches of sunshine at times in the early to middle part of next week. However, some isolated light showers or sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Highs should hover in the low to mid 60s.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 p.m., 28-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1917 - A hurricane hit Pensacola, FL. Winds gusted to 95 mph, and the barometric pressure dipped to 28.50 inches. Winds at Mobile AL gusted to 75 mph. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Thunderstorms produced up to ten inches of rain in southern Kansas and north central Oklahoma overnight. The Chikaskia River rose 2.5 feet above flood stage at Blackwell OK during the day causing flooding in Kay and Grant counties of north central Oklahoma. Early morning thunderstorms in the Lower Rio Grande Valley of Texas produced 3.07 inches of rain in six hours at McAllen. Thunderstorms produced up to six inches of rain in southeastern Texas later in the day. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)