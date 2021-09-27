Wisconsin to offer COVID-19 booster shots

(WAOW)-- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has said they support the recommendation that certain groups that are at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 receive the Pfizer booster shot.

The booster shot would come at least six months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Our nation’s leading medical experts reviewed the available data and recommended COVID-19 vaccine booster doses be provided to some people who have received the Pfizer vaccine,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Booster doses are another tool at our disposal to stop the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant and slow the spread of COVID-19 in communities throughout Wisconsin.”

DHS recommends that the following populations SHOULD receive a booster dose of Pfizer at least 6 months after receiving their second dose of Pfizer in order to further strengthen their immunity:

People 65 years and older

All residents in long-term care

People ages 50–64 years with certain underlying medical conditions(link is external):

DHS recommends that the following populations MAY receive a booster dose of Pfizer at least six months after receiving their second dose of Pfizer vaccine, after considering their individual risks and benefits:

People ages 18–49 years with certain underlying medical conditions(link is external) (see above)

People ages 18–64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or institutional settings. Occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include front line essential workers and health care workers: First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, staff at congregate care facilities) Education staff (teachers, support staff, childcare workers) Food and agriculture workers Manufacturing workers Corrections workers U.S. Postal Service workers Public transit workers Grocery store workers This list could be updated in the future



At this time the Pfizer authorization only applies to people who previously received the Pfizer vaccine. The DHS says people in those recommended groups that got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine will likely need a booster shot in the future and that more data on the effectiveness and safety of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are expected soon.