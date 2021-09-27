Wausau School Board considers changing public comment policy

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Members of the Wausau School Board are considering changing their public comment policy.

Specifically, they're looking at whether or not the law allows for board members themselves to comment during the public comment portion.

Members of the school board have spoken during public comment periods in past meetings, but one board member said this violates Wisconsin's Open Meetings Law.

"It's equally important to protect board members who do not want other board members speaking during a period of public comment and do not want to bear the legal responsibility for those board members who do," said board president Pat McKee.

The school board ultimately voted to continue to review the legal language surrounding public comment.