Warm for a few more days

Most of the upcoming week will feel more like Summer than Fall. You can bring the shorts and tee-shirts out once again. There is also not much chance of rain until late in the week.

Today: A few hazy clouds early, then sunny and mild.

High: 74 Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Clear and cool.

Low: 46 Wind: Light East

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant.

High: 76 Wind: South 5-10

No major storm systems or chilly Fall air will be heading our way anytime soon. This means great Fall weather for the most part. There is only a small chance of rain coming up late this week.

For today we will have a few hazy cirrus clouds in the sky this morning then plenty of blue skies during the afternoon. High temps will be a little warmer than yesterday with the mercury rising into the lower and middle 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

High pressure will control our weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing more sunshine and even warmer temps. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 70s. On Wednesday we could experience some low 80s.

A trough of low pressure moving in from the west will bring a few more clouds on Thursday but the weather should remain dry with highs in the upper 70s. On Friday the clouds will thicken up even more and eventually there could be a few showers or an isolated storm. Right now, it looks like the small chance of rain will be later in the day. The chance of scattered showers or a few rumbles of thunder will increase to 30% on Saturday. The slow-moving trough of low pressure should then move out of our area on Sunday, hopefully leaving us some dry weather to round out the weekend.

More clouds will turn things a little cooler over the weekend, but it will still be well above normal. Highs should reach the low to mid 70s on Friday, the low 70s on Saturday, and the upper 60s on Sunday.

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 27 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1970 - Afternoon highs of 103 degrees at Long Beach, CA, and 105 degrees at the Los Angeles Civic Center were the hottest since September records were established in 1963. Fierce Santa Ana winds accompanying the extreme heat resulted in destructive fires. (The Weather Channel)