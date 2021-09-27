Stevens Point groups ask for help winning new playground equipment

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Emerson Park in Stevens Point could receive a major facelift, and officials are asking for the community's help to make it a reality.

Friends of Emerson Park and the Stevens Point Kiwanis Club have teamed up to win Legacy of Play. The competition is put on by Kiwanis International and the grand prize is $25,000 worth of playground equipment. But to win, it takes a community effort.

The Park can be voted on once a day per email through October 4, but multiple email addresses can be used. The winning park will be chosen out of the top 10. Right now, Emerson Park is in that group.

The equipment is just one of three phases that Emerson Park will be going through. The other phases include updated sports areas and a pavilion.

"It would be so nice to have new playground equipment where everyone can get together, drive by, see a beautiful park where multiple groups have come together to create something for the community that's lasting," said Stevens Point Kiwanis Club President Peter Valitchka.

If you want to help Emerson Park win the equipment, you can vote here.