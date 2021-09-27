Spectacular weather to finish up September

Great weather conditions continue across Wisconsin and the Midwest! High pressure parked over Wisconsin will bring mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 40s. Winds will be light from the east. Tuesday looks mostly sunny and mild with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. Of course, the normal high this time of the year is just in the mid 60s. Winds will be from the southeast to south around 10 mph.

Wednesday will feel summer-like with lows around 50 and highs from the upper 70s to low 80s in the area. We should have plenty of sunshine as well. I hope you can spend as much time outdoors as possible enjoying the fine weather. It will be great for doing some late season harvesting in the gardens and fields, doing some golfing, biking or hiking, or even boating.

It will remain mild Thursday but there probably will be a general increase in the cloud cover as a low pressure system in the Plains draws closer. Highs should still reach the mid 70s. There is a slight chance of some light showers late Thursday night in far western Wisconsin.

A few showers may swirl across our area from Friday through the weekend as that western system moves in. However, it will be in a weakening phase. As such, the rain totals will likely be small (under .25 inch for the most part). In addition, there should be more dry hours than wet ones. It will feel more seasonal with highs in the low 70s Friday and 69 for Saturday , and 67 degrees on Sunday. An isolated light shower or two may linger into next Monday with highs remaining in the 60s.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3 p.m., 27-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1987 - While those at the base of Mount Washington, NH, enjoyed sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s, the top of the mountain was blanketed with 4.7 inches of snow, along with wind gusts to 99 mph, and a temperature of 13 degrees. Severe thunderstorms developed along a cold front in the south central U.S. A thunderstorm west of Noodle TX produced golf ball size hail and wind gusts to 70 mph. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)