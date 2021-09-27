School lunch menus looking different due to labor shortage

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- School lunches are feeling the bite of supply chain shortages.

DC Everest Middle School and Newman Catholic Schools are just a few in central Wisconsin forced to change up their menus as shortages stretch on.

"It really scares me that if we don't get this turned around real quick that we're going to have some serious problems," said Jeff Gulan, President of Newman Catholic Schools.

It’s not an area people usually think about when it comes to the supply chain.

"The general labor shortage is really hitting some of our food manufactures as well and they simply don't have enough manpower the amount of cases of food that they normally would have," said Laticia Baudhuin, Director of School Nutrition at DC Everest.

Schools such as Newman Catholic usually have their meals planned about a month out, but now manufacturers are telling them that’s simply not enough time.

"We had to plan three weeks out, now they're telling us to plan eight to ten weeks out and even sometimes further," Gulan said.

Not only is the food supply affected, so is its quality. The USDA sets standards the lunches must meet – but officials say that’s not always possible right now.

"Then all of the sudden we're scrambling to make substitutions to try to get that menu item or recipe to as close as we possibly could from what was originally intended but that's not always the case," Baudhuin said.

While it’s not clear how much longer they’ll be able to substitute, officials say they’re serving more students than ever because of the free expanded lunch program.