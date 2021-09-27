Red Cross announces emergency blood shortage

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW) -- The American Red Cross announced an emergency blood shortage nationwide Monday. The organization is seeing its lowest blood inventory recorded since 2015.

During the Fall, donation shelves would usually be fully stocked, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has made collecting blood donations difficult.

The American Red Cross said that the shortage is coming at a time when they need the emergency supply the most.

"This is the time of year where we're able to kind of replenish and boost our blood supply, that's usually because school is back in session and they're having blood drives or work places are having blood drives but a lot of those things aren't happening," said Justin Kern, Communications Director for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.

Donated blood helps supply hospitals with an emergency stock should they need it, and the demand has exceeded the supply. Donation centers are urging those who are able, to donate.

"We really need people to donate blood, it's the blood that's already ready, it's already on the shelf and tested and ready to go, that's there when somebody needs it." said Emily Jolin, Administrative Director at the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin.

Jolin said that people can even donate after they've had their COVID-19 vaccine.

"If you got Moderna or Pfizer you're good after two days, Johnson and Johnson is two weeks," Jolin said.

The Blood Center as well as the Red Cross of Wisconsin are both hosting blood drives throughout the next month. Appointments can be made online and are strongly encouraged before donating.