NKorea accuses US of hostility, continues weapons tests

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has accused the United States of hostility and demanded the Biden administration to permanently end joint military exercises with South Korea as it continued its recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear diplomacy. North Korean Ambassador Kim Song’s comments on the last day of the U.N. General Assembly came shortly after South Korea’s military said the North fired at least one unidentified projectile into its eastern waters. He demanded that the United States to “permanently” stop the joint military exercises with South Korea, which the North traditionally described as invasion rehearsals, and end the deployment of U.S. strategic weapons to the Korean Peninsula.