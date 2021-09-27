Man in Poland gets 25-year sentence for murder, cannibalism

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A court in Poland has convicted a man of instigating a murder in 2002 and participating in subsequent cannibalism and handed him a 25-year prison term. The body of the victim was never found and his identity isn’t known. But the court in northwest Poland gave credence to the testimony of one of the defendants and to their bugged phone conversations. The court said Monday that five men abducted an unidentified man after a dispute at a bar with the main defendant in the village of Lasko. One of the men killed the captive man at the instigation of the defendant and all five then sealed a pact of silence by cannibalizing the body. The main defendant denies this ever took place and his lawyers say they will appeal.