Man facing charges after firing gun in Marshfield apartment

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- A man in Marshfield is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in his apartment according to police.

Marshfield police say that a person living in an apartment complex called at 1:30 Monday morning and reported hearing multiple gunshots, he said the man that lived in the apartment below him owned a gun.

When officers responded they to spoke to other people who also reported hearing gunshots. One witness said the gunshots came from a specific apartment, the one that is below the apartment of the person who called police.

Officer talked with the person who lived in that apartment and found the window in his apartment had damage that was consistent with gunshots. The man said those were from his cat.

The man was found to have two guns in his possession and admitted to firing one of them.

After completing a blood draw at the hospital, he was transported to the Wood County Jail where charges are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney's Office.