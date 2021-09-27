Man arrested after alleged assault with rifle

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - A Stevens Point man has been arrested after allegedly barging into another's home and pointing a rifle at them Sunday evening.

According to a press release from the Stevens Point Police Department, John Salazar, 30, reportedly entered a victim's apartment and threatened them with a rifle.

A struggle followed, during which time the rifle went off twice.

By the time police arrived, Salazar had already left, with the victim declining any medical assistance.

Officers went to Salazar's house, during which time he left the home and sat on the front steps on his own accord.

Police took Salazar into custody just before 8 p.m.

Salazar is facing multiple charges, including: