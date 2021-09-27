Last chunk of wrecked cargo ship awaits removal off Georgia

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The final chunk of a cargo ship that capsized two years ago along the Georgia coast is awaiting removal from the water. The South Korean freighter Golden Ray overturned with 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks in September 2019. Salvage crews have worked since November to cut the ship into eight giant sections and remove them one at a time. The multiagency command overseeing the ship’s demolition said in a news release Monday that the seventh segment was loaded onto a barge and taken to a local dock over the weekend. That leaves one last section of the ship partially submerged off St. Simons Island. The salvage team hasn’t said how soon it might be removed.