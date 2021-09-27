Harry Sydney to be Week 3 Pack Attack guest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Former Packer's fullback Harry Sydney will join News 9 Sports Director Alex Stewart and be the Week 3 Pack Attack guest.

Sydney graduated from Kansas University and played with the San Francisco 49ers from 1987 until 1991.

His lone season with the Packers came in 1992, he rushed 51 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 49 passes for 384 yards and one touchdown.

He finished his career with 190 rushes, for 805 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He caught 84 receptions for 682 yards. and four touchdowns.

The episode will air Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on WAOW.