Watching the landscape change slowly but surely to its colorful autumn hues is one of life's free and simple pleasures. I hope you are taking time to soak it in and appreciate it. Go ahead and enjoy these photos sent to WAOW-TV from our viewers. Thanks for the beauty everybody!

Maple leaf floating on water. CREDIT: ROGER ZIMMERMANN, HATLEY

Bond Falls in Ontonagon County, Upper Michigan. CREDIT: DUANE BUCK, VILLAGE OF MAINE

Egret on Lake Alice. CREDIT: MARY ANNE PFITZINGER, TOMAHAWK

Rib River on September 27th. CREDIT: CHRIS FLORY, WAUSAU

Sunset over Door County. CREDIT: SCOTT ADAMSKI, PLOVER