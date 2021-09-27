Experts advise checking chimneys before lighting a fire for the first time this season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Cooler weather is moving in, but before lighting a fire to chase away the chill, make sure your chimney is prepared.

Officials told News 9 that if you don't make sure your chimney is ready now, it could lead to major issues in the future.

"This time of year we always want to make sure people are being safe. We know at night it's getting a little cooler out," said Jeremy Kopp, Wausau Fire Department Deputy Chief.

You may not have thought about your fire place or wood stove all summer, but now that fall is here with winter quickly approaching, it's time to give your chimney some attention.

"Whether it's your furnace, chimney, wood burner, any type of chimney actually, it should be serviced by a trained professional or used by manufacturer's guidelines," Kopp said.

Officials said one of the easiest ways for chimney fires to start is from a lack of cleaning and maintenance.

"The creosote can get hot and flammable and will burn in the chimney. Sometimes it will burn away and you won't even know it happened. But if there's a lot of build up, it's going to burn and you're going to have flames and they might impend into the building if the chimney fails," said Jay Cricks, Co-Owner of NorthStar Restoration Services.

If that does happen, your home could see major damage.

"Another type of damage we see from a chimney fire is intense smoke throughout the attic space. So a lot of times the insulation gets damaged and/or the smoke goes through the whole home. It's not completely unheard of though, for a home to be a complete loss after a chimney fire," Cricks said.

But it isn't just the fire itself that could cause problems. Water damage from putting the fire out can be just as bad.

"When a fire department comes to put the home out they typically hose it down from top to bottom and a lot of times that water goes from the roof and attic space all the way down to the basement causing other issues," Cricks said.

Ultimately, both officials said the best way to avoid having to call either of them is just making sure your chimney is clean before lighting up.