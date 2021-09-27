Crandon schools temporarily closing over health concerns

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) – Officials with the School District of Crandon are closing all schools over health concerns.

They said in a post on their website that they’re seeing a “dramatic” increase in the number of children who are ill, from COVID-19; RSV; and hand, foot and mouth disease.

The closures will begin Tuesday, Sept. 28, going through Friday, Oct. 1.

In addition to classes being canceled, all other district events – including athletics – will either be postponed or canceled.

District officials also said that, when classes resume on Oct. 4, all staff members and students will be required to wear face coverings at least through October.

Students will be given Chromebooks, so they can log into their teachers’ Google Classroom for online learning.