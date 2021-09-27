Boston Marathon paying tribute to 2-time Indigenous champion

BOSTON (AP) — Organizers of the Boston Marathon are seeking to make amends for running the 125th edition on Indigenous Peoples Day by throwing the spotlight on a member of Rhode Island’s Narragansett tribe. Ellison “Tarzan” Brown won the race twice in the 1930s and inspired the name “Heartbreak Hill” to describe the most iconic section of the course. The Boston Athletic Association said Monday it will honor Brown’s legacy at the pandemic-altered Oct. 11 running of the race. Brown was Boston champion in 1936 and 1939 and became a hero to Indigenous athletes worldwide.