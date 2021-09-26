Wonderful spell of weather ahead

Expect a very warm stretch of weather for the next few days as we will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures well above the average. The normal high temperature for this time of year is usually in the mid 60s, but we will be sitting in the 70s and possibly 80s all week long.

Tonight: Mainly clear and quiet.

Low: 50 Wind: Light &Variable

Monday: Partly cloudy start turning mostly sunny.

High: 75 Wind: East 3-8

Monday Night: Clear and tranquil.

Low: 46

Tuesday: Sunny skies and beautiful.

High: 76

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm.

High: 81

It is hard to ask for better weather when it comes to the forecast for this next week or so. In fact, the next few days will feel a great deal more like summer than fall. High pressure moving in from the north will be clearing the skies for most of the upcoming week leading to plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. We are fortunate this year that the warm weather is in the area during peak fall color season so it will be a wonderful week for viewing the color change across north-central Wisconsin.

Monday will likely start with a few clouds overhead but gradually become sunnier into the afternoon. In fact, by the afternoon and evening hours, there may be completely blue skies. Monday will be a touch warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Additionally, on Monday, winds will be on the lighter side making for an extremely pleasant start to the workweek. Overnight Monday into Tuesday, clear skies will drop the temperature to the upper 40s, though this is on par with the weather for this time of year.

Speaking of clear skies, Tuesday will be sunny all day long and warm as well with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday, while there will be a few clouds later, will be the warmest day of the week. Current forecasts lead Wednesday's high temperatures to the low 80s, a few degrees cooler than the record high temperature (85 degrees) set back in 1898. Thursday will also have a fair amount of sunshine and remain warm with temperatures just under 80 degrees.

Friday and the weekend also look to be nice for the most part but do have a chance for showers. Temperatures will remain in the 70s, though there will be a great deal of cloud cover compared to the sunny days prior. While small, there is a chance of rain Friday evening/night and Saturday morning.

Enjoy the beautiful weather ahead! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 26-September 2021

*On Sept. 26th in weather history:

2004 - After making its infamous loop east of the Bahamas, Hurricane Jeanne made landfall the night of September 26th, 2004. Jeanne came ashore as a major category 3 hurricane just a few miles away from where Hurricane Frances made landfall a few weeks before. Jeanne produced extensive damage along the east central Florida coast from Volusia County south to Martin County. The highest wind gusts occurred over extreme Southern Brevard County as well as Indian River County with 110 - 120 mph estimates at the peak of the storm. (NWS, Melbourne, FL)