Willow Springs Gardens opens corn mazes

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Fall activities are back with the classic corn maze starting up here in Wausau.

Willow Springs Gardens is showing off their creativity and agricultural skills through corn mazes. This year, they used childhood favorites as the inspiration for the mazes. For the children's maze, the theme is The Wizard of Oz and the adult maze is the game Clue.

"Kids come out screaming and yelling cause they are like we found them all and they get their prize at the end," said Meghan Walters, an employee at Willow Springs Garden.

Each year the mazes take nearly an entire year to plan and assemble.

The price to attend the maze is five dollars, and the maze is open on Saturday and Sunday until the end of October.