Research shows the restaurant industry is on track for recovery

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wisconsin Policy Forum has released research showing the growth and decline of the restaurant industry through the pandemic.

As the need for normalcy and a post-pandemic lifestyle ran through the country, businesses like restaurants and bars struggled to open their doors.

Now the forum says the industry is recovering, but is still dealing with staffing shortages.

Senior Researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum Joe Peterangelo said, "When you look at the sales tax revenue data it looks like restaurants and bars have returned to pre-pandemic levels in turns of the sales."

The forum compared the service industry to other sectors of the economy and used internal data from the restaurants to see how they were doing both before and after the pandemic.

Now with more and more bars and restaurants open many customers are realizing the price to go out has gone up.

"Food prices, labor prices have gone up so menu prices have gone up at restaurants and so that is something that has partly driven increased sales. so it might not be that restaurants are profiting as much as it appears," said Peterangelo.