Packers lead 49ers 17-7 at halftime

SANTA CLARA, Ca. (WAOW)--The Packers are leading at halftime for the first time this season, up 17-7 over the San Francisco 49ers.

The points for Green Bay coming in the first quarter courtesy of a 54 and yard field goal by Mason Crosby and a 1-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams.

Aaron Jones found the end zone for six points in the second quarter on a three yard run.

With his touchdown reception in the first quarter, Davante Adams has caught a touchdown pass in 10 consecutive Sunday Night Football games.

Rodgers is 16-18 for 184 yards and one touchdown.

The Packers will kickoff to start the third quarter