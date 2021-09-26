Missing Wisconsin woman considered in danger

CUMBERLAND, WI (WKOW) -- Police in Cumberland, WI, north of Eau Claire, are looking for a woman they say could be in danger.

43-year old Hailey Anderson has not made contact with her family, children or friends since September 16.

She was last seen leaving the casino in Turtle Lake. She was supposed to be traveling to Hibbing, MN, but never made it to her destination.

Her last known location was near South Range on 9/17/2021 at 3:00 am.

On the date she went missing, police say she made a frantic phone call to a friend, saying her boyfriend had hit her. She hasn't been heard from since.

Hailey is White, 5'4",150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She operates a red 1998 Honda CR-V with Wisconsin registration ALH-2987.

Police ask anyone with information to call please contact Chief Heather Wolfe at 715-418-9240.