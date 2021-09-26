Mason Crosby makes game winning field goal, Packers beat 49ers 30-28

SANTA CLARA, Ca. (WAOW)-- The Packers moved to 2-1 on the season following a 30-28 win against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night.

The win came on the leg of Mason Crosby as he made a 51-yard field goal as time expired.

The 49ers scored with 37 seconds left in the game and with an extra point went up 28-27

Including the game winning field goal, the Packers scored three times in the second half.

Rodgers second touchdown pass came on a third down and four play which was a twelve yard completion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Green Bay then got three points from a 38-yard field by Mason Crosby with under three minutes left in the game.

The points for Packers in the first quarter coming from a 54 and yard field goal by Crosby and a 1-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams. Aaron Jones found the end zone in the second quarter on a 3-yard run.

San Francisco scored on a Trey Lance run as time expired in the first half. Their points in the second half came via a touchdown reception by Brandon Aiyuk, a run by Trey Sermon, .

Rodgers finished with 23 completions 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Adams finished with 12 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Green Bay returns home for their Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is 3:25