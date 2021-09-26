Brewers win NL Central for the third time in a decade

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- For the first time since 2018 and the third time in the past ten years, the Milwaukee Brewers can call themselves National League Central division champions.

The division title came courtesy of a 5-4 win over the New York Mets on Sunday.

The Brewers offense got the scoring started in bottom of the first with a two-run homerun by Willy Adames.

Lorenzo Cain scored on a Christian Yelich groundout in the bottom of the second and later in the inning Eduardo Escobar drove in two runs on a single to right field.

The Brewers got their insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth when Eric Lauer scored on a fielders choice, and then both Kolton Wong and Willy Adames scored on a throwing error by Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Freddy Peralta went five and a third innings with five strikeouts.

The Brewers are the first National League team to secure a division title this season.

Meanwhile in the American League, the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays have won their respective divisions.