Testin announces run for Lieutenant Governor

STEVENS POINT, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Senator Patrick Testin of the 24th district announced he will be running for Lieutenant Governor Sunday in Stevens Point.

Making the announcement at the Portage County Republican Party Fall Rally, the Senator said Wisconsin needs new leadership.

"We have the opportunity to unhinge our economic engine here in the state to have an economy that works for all Wisconsinites," Senator Testin said. "We have the opportunity to open the doors for more educational opportunities so parents can pick and chose a school system that works best for their sons and daughters."

Testin says he is excited to head out on the campaign trail.