Warm Autumn weather ahead

A fresh breeze was in the air for today making for some classic Fall weather. Over the next few days, the weather will feel more like Summer. The weather will also be mainly dry so it will be a good opportunity for Fall color viewing.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of light rain in the far north, well north of Marathon county

Low: 47 Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: Variable clouds and warmer.

High: 73 Wind: SW around 10

Through tonight we will have gradually increasing clouds and a chance of light rain in the far north, mainly north of Highway 8. Low temps will drop into the 40s in most locations with a southwest wind around 5 to 10 mph. The southwest wind will continue on Sunday at about 10 mph and help to boost temperatures a bit more. The mercury should reach the low 70s with some thicker clouds drifting through the skies at times.

No major weather systems will hit the area early next week so the weather will not change all that much. We should have more sun than clouds from Monday through Thursday. High temps will be about 10 degrees above normal, in the low to mid 70s, on Monday and Tuesday, then climb into the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

A weak trough of low pressure will move in from the west on Friday and linger around the upper Midwest on Saturday. This will bring a few more clouds and a slight chance of showers and isolated storms. The mercury should still reach the mid 70s on Friday and the low 70s on Saturday.

Have a pleasant Saturday evening! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 25 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1939 - A west coast hurricane moved onshore south of Los Angeles bringing unprecedented rains along the southern coast of California. Nearly five and a half inches of rain drenched Los Angeles during a 24 hour period. The hurricane caused two million dollars damage, mostly to structures along the coast and to crops, and claimed 45 lives at sea. ""El Cordonazo"" produced 5.66 inches of rain at Los Angeles and 11.6 inches of rain at Mount Wilson, both records for the month of September. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)