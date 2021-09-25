State Assembly offices accepting nominations for First Responder of the Year awards

(WAOW)-- Wisconsin State Assembly offices are accepting nominations for First Responder of the Year awards.

The program recognizes those in police, fire, and EMS departments.

People throughout the state can submit nominations up until Friday October 8 to their representatives' office.

The winners from each district will be honored during a floor session in October as part of First Responders Appreciation Month.

Those that are eligible for nomination include police officers, sheriff's deputies, firefighter or any level of EMS provider, and a paid or volunteer public servant.

The nomination can be related to a specific heroic action, significant professional achievement, community work, and/or length of service.