Panel debates Dems’ $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are pushing a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs toward House Budget Committee approval. The unusual Saturday meeting is being held as Democratic leaders hunt behind the scenes for compromises to resolve internal divisions over the legislation. The bill embodies President Joe Biden’s domestic aspirations. The Budget panel meeting is being held virtually and passage is assured because Democrats are in the majority. But approval would mark just a minor checking of a procedural box for Democrats by edging it a step closer to debate by the full House.