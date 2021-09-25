Packers updated Injury list ahead of San Francisco

(WAOW) -- Packers G Elgton Jenkins (ankle) has been downgraded to OUT for tomorrow’s game against San Francisco, and will not travel with the team.

TE Dominique Dafney (hip) has also been downgraded to OUT for tomorrow’s game against the 49ers. After Dafney was determined OUT, he was then placed on injured reserves, per general manager Brian Gutekunst. He'll miss at elast three weeks.

The San Francisco 9er's list DE Arik Armstead, DT Javon Kinlaw and CB Emmanuel Moseley as Questionable. While DT Kevin Givens, and RB JaMycal Hasty are ruled out.