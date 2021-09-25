Skip to Content

Harry and Meghan visit UN during world leaders’ meeting

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have met with a top United Nations official amid the world body’s biggest gathering of the year. The royals came to U.N. headquarters to speak with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. All three were due to appear later Saturday at the Global Citizen citizen concert in New York’s Central Park. Meghan says it was a “lovely meeting.” The U.N. is in the midst of the annual General Assembly gathering of world leaders. 

Associated Press

