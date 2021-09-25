Garcia gets a record, little else at rough Ryder for Europe

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Nobody has collected more wins at the Ryder Cup than Sergio Garcia. That’s a great thing for his career. But not such a great thing that it’s also true about him and his flailing team from Europe this week. Garcia surpassed Nick Faldo with his 24th career victory at the event he treasures the most, but it came on a morning in which Europe fell even further behind — 9-3 to an American team that can’t be stopped by anyone outside of Spain.