Community walks for suicide and mental health awareness

WAUSUA, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Marathon Park was crowded with people joining together to acknowledge the journey and hardship many face in the battle of mental health.

The community came together and offered their support. Some families walked in honor of loved ones and others walked in honor of themselves and their journey.

Debi Traeder, Chair of the Prevent Suicide Marathon County said "We want people to know that they have support, that they have others that are going through the same things that they are, that there is a community for each other."

If you or someone you know is dealing with mental heal issues or suicidal ideation you can call Crisis Support for Marathon, Langlade and Lincoln Counties at 800-799-0122 or 715-845-4326.