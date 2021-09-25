Antigo veterans remains identify nearly 80 years after his death

ANTIGO, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Flags were raised at half staff today, in honor of the burial of Navy Fireman 1st Class, Kenneth E. Doernenburg.

The World War II veteran was working on USS Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

The 23-year-old sailor would go on unidentified and considered Missing-in-Action presumed dead for nearly 80 years. His extended family received letters from the Navy saying they possibly had Doernenburg's remains and needed to compare DNA to a family member.

His great-nephew, Mark Doernenburg was the key to finding the answers.

"My wife she egged me on to do it and finally I said okay," Mark Doernenburg continued. "She said this would be really great if we can get closure."

Soon after the donation they received word the remains did belong to their great uncle. The family was gifted a book by the Navy that outlined the process and how the remains were identified, along with documents of Doernenburg's career in the Navy.

"The teeth were a big piece of it after they receive the DNA from my cousin," said Joe Detzler, great nephew of Doernenburg.

The family was shocked by the amount of community support they received. He was escorted by police, Patriot Guard Riders and members of the American Legion.