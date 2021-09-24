Wausau School District apologizes for class lesson deemed offensive

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wausau School District releasing information Friday about an incident that happened Wednesday.

The district sent an apology to parents over what families say was an offensive lesson during a history class at Wausau West.

The district didn't elaborate on what exactly happened but say the lesson pertained to the Native American Tribe and perpetuated stereotypes they stand against.

They said many students and families expressed offense.

In the letter from the district they said they made a huge mistake. You can read the letter below.