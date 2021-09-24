Waterfowl hunters reminded to help prevent spread of invasive species

ROTHSCHILD, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Duck hunting season starts in north central Wisconsin this weekend, but before heading out on the water, there are a few things hunters should look out for.

Be on the look out for any mud, plants and or water that fills up in the boat. This is because as boats move through the water they may move wildlife with them mixing different ecosystems together.

Officials said the change in location may cause aquatic invasive species.

"Typically invasive species grow at a different time or they don't have any predicators, so that way they can really grow uncontrolled," said Chris Hamerla the Regional Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator. "Then they can get really thick and out-compete our native animals for food and space."

Hamerla said it is important that hunters inspect all of their equipment, remove any plants or mud and drain the water from their boats, and never move any live animal from the water.