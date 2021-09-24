Tanker rescues around 150 migrants off Greece’s south

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says it has launched a search and rescue operation after a boat carrying around 150 people believed to be migrants ran into trouble off the country’s southwestern coast. The coast guard said on Friday that a passing cargo ship raised the alarm after coming across the wooden boat, which was taking on water, about 70 nautical miles (130 kilometers, 80 miles) southwest of the islet of Schiza off the coast of the Peloponnese. The boat’s passengers were picked up by the cargo ship, the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Aristofanis. A coast guard vessel, an air force helicopter and one navy helicopter were deployed after one of the cargo ship’s crew reported seeing a woman fall into the sea during the rescue operation.