Store Owners choose different route of punishment for destruction of property

STEVENS POINT, Wisc. (WAOW)-- An area co-op was vandalized over the weekend, but chose to take actions into their own hands.

The Purpose General Store and Bound to Happen Book Store in Stevens Point were attacked over the weekend when someone threw their large potted plant and vase against a lamp post.

The store owners decided to work with the police and post on Facebook about the incident to see if anyone knew who did it. After a few days of no information about the incident, the would-be vandal went to the police station. The co-op decided they did not want to press charges, and instead have a conversation about the vandalism.

" Just slapping a fine or charging him and him being able to walk away from the situation doesn't really change anything in our minds," said Lyn Ciurro the Store Owner of the co-op. "It's more of a punitive action than a restorative."

No charges or fines were filed.