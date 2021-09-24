Stevens Point Animal Hospital announces merger, closure

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Stevens Point Animal Hospital will be closing its doors by next week.

In a post on Facebook, the veterinary center says they will be merging with Community Animal Hospital, which is also in Stevens Point.

That's set to begin Friday, October 1st.

The post also says everyone who has an appointment currently with SPAH will have it honored at CAH.

One manager did mention most of the staff would be transitioned over as well.