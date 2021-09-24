Spooky fall favorite returns to Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- A spooky favorite in Merrill had its test run for the fall season Friday.

The Haunted Sawmill had an event called the "Sawmill Spooktacular," giving the actors a chance to hone their scaring skills.

An organizer says the experience will be mostly similar to previous years, but are excited about what they have up their sleeves for the fall.

"I think this year we're going to be darker, we're going to be scarier. We hear that people like it when it's really super scary so we're trying to make it more terrifying for them so I think we succeeded this year," Jerry Hirsl, president of the Friends of Vincent foundation, which is what a percentage of proceeds were being raised for.

Their full season begins October 8th.