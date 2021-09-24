Special Weather Statement issued September 24 at 5:31PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms

along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Neopit to near

Hartman Creek State Park to 8 miles north of Portage. Movement was

east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Neopit around 535 PM CDT.

Waupaca and White Lake around 540 PM CDT.

Gardner Dam Scout Camp and Big Smokey Falls around 545 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include New London,

Mountain, Bear Paw Scout Camp, Black Creek and Rush Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.