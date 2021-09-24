Republican state Sen. Testin running for lieutenant governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Patrick Testin, a state senator from Stevens Point, has filed paperwork to run for lieutenant governor and planned to officially announce it Sunday.

Testin, 33, was first elected to the Senate in 2016. He is midway through his second term, so he does not have to give up his Senate seat to make a run for lieutenant governor in 2022.

Ben Voelkel, a former aide to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, is also running, as is David Varnam, the mayor of the small Grant County town of Lancaster.