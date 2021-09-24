Parts shortages dampen mood among German businesses

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Parts shortages are hitting Europe’s biggest economy Germany. Trouble getting the key components helped send the closely watched Ifo index lower for September. That’s the third drop in a row. The index surveys companies about their outlook and it’s regarded as a sign of where the economy is headed. The institute says that the manufacturers are facing a “bottleneck recession” as they can’t get the computer chips they need to fill orders. Other materials are in short supply as well. The darkening mood among business comes just days ahead of national elections on Sunday.